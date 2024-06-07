Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 0%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.11 and last traded at $68.87. 3,086,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,902,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.