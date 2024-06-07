UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,000 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44.

On Monday, April 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60.

On Thursday, March 28th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40.

UMBF opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UMB Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

