UniBot Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00015872 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 11.74278381 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,476,558.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

