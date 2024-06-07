Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.06. Unico American shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Unico American Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Unico American

(Get Free Report)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.