Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $10.66 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $10.66 or 0.00015075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.39 billion and approximately $235.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00118892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 732.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.70805908 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1039 active market(s) with $332,868,632.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.