United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 451.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,446. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.