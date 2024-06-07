United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.73.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.6 %

United Rentals stock opened at $630.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $675.07 and a 200 day moving average of $626.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $374.22 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

