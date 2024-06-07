Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

UPBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -321.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Upbound Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

