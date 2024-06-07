urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Lewis Wilks Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) Director Lewis Wilks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

urban-gro Trading Down 0.7 %

urban-gro stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in urban-gro stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UGRO Free Report ) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,781 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 9.76% of urban-gro worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

