USDB Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $418.19 million and approximately $55.05 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 418,570,893 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 418,504,121.9482001. The last known price of USDB is 0.99866464 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $46,434,967.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

