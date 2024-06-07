Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading Down 19%

Shares of Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) were down 19% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 166,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 67,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Valeo Pharma Trading Down 19.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.30 million.

Valeo Pharma Company Profile

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

