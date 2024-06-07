Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Valvoline by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,031,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

