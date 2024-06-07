Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.78. 212,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,989. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

