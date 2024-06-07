Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.62

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.62 and last traded at $191.62, with a volume of 17078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.