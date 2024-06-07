Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.