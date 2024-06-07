Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
