Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.43. 2,186,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,511. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.35 and a 200 day moving average of $246.94. The stock has a market cap of $395.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

