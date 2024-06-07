Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,675. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.