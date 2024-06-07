Venus Price Hits $11.59 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $184.47 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for $11.59 or 0.00016364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,917,382 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

