VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.90

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 58489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

VEON Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,544,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 910,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Further Reading

