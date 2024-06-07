Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Sells $230,285.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.