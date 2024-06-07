Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Crestview Partners II GP L.P.

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648,488 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital makes up approximately 83.4% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. owned about 17.59% of Victory Capital worth $399,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,602,000 after buying an additional 191,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 152,984 shares during the period. Rainwater Charitable Foundation bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 131,540 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 465,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,916. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

