VietNam (LON:VNH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $394.02

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394.02 ($5.05) and last traded at GBX 391.38 ($5.01), with a volume of 27768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($4.95).

VietNam Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.64. The company has a market cap of £107.51 million, a P/E ratio of -332.13 and a beta of 0.63.

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

