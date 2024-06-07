VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Shares Down 5.5%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 2,300,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,609,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

