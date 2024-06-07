Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 296,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,037,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,903,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

