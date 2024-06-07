Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 30,186 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.43. 1,496,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,842. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.