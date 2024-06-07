Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.35. 356,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $280.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,328 shares of company stock valued at $40,002,673. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

