Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.06. 694,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $338.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

