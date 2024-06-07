Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,845,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,071,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.