Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. 4,463,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

