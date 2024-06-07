Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $5.67 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 99.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in GoDaddy by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.25. 660,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $141.27.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,035. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

