Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 203 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GWW traded up $12.98 on Friday, hitting $892.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $951.73 and its 200 day moving average is $912.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

