Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 32,819 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,242 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,318,000 after buying an additional 386,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $381,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,615. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

