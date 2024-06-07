Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $251.17. 973,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,023. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

