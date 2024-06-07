Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $700.82. The company had a trading volume of 712,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,948. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

