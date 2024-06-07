Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:V traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.54. 2,617,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $511.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
