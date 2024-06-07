Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Vistra worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of VST traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.38. 13,442,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

