Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.96

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and traded as low as $34.01. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 177,827 shares changing hands.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.