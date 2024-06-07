Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 77,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 81,021 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WALD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

