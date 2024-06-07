Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.