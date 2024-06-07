Wells Fargo & Company Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $125.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,976,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,826,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.