Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.14.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.08 and its 200 day moving average is $207.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,140 shares of company stock valued at $880,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WEX by 856.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 36.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

