Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.