Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 600,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,486,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

