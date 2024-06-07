WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s current price.

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,167 ($14.95) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,381.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,246.10. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,655 ($21.20).

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 900 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,110 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,799.49). 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

