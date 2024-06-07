Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.59 and last traded at $52.89. 257,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,989,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

