Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Up 25.9% This Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $4,096.33 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Wojak Finance Token Trading

