Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.31

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and traded as high as $160.28. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $160.28, with a volume of 6,947 shares trading hands.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2318 per share. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

