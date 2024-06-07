World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

World Kinect has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. World Kinect has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

World Kinect Stock Down 2.0 %

WKC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.95. 399,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

