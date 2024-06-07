X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.08

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 7938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 614.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

