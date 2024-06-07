Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.94

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.94 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 144.75 ($1.85). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 115,603 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.27. The firm has a market cap of £108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,600.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

